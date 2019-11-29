Alberta Health Services cutting hundreds of nursing positions: UNA and NDP

Send this page to someone via email

The Official Opposition shared a letter from Alberta Health Services’ lead negotiator to United Nurses of Alberta Friday, revealing AHS will be eliminating about 500 full-time equivalent positions over three years.

The letter, dated Nov. 29, and sent to UNA’s director of labour relations, David Harrigan, said AHS needs “to be more efficient and focused in terms of healthcare spending.” The health agency said, while the budget has “remained stable,” Alberta is facing a growing and ageing population.

AHS explains it will use an “attrition-only approach” until March 31, 2020. Then, starting April 1, 2020, “AHS will use all options under the collective agreement to implement operational best practice.

“Total FTE impact over the next three years is estimated to be 500,” the letter added. Tweet This

The United Nurses of Alberta estimates this move will mean at least 750 front-line registered nurses and registered psychiatric nurses will lose their jobs.

The union calls this “massive downsizing.”

Union leaders were part of a last-minute meeting with AHS on Thursday.

“From the tone of what we were told, we believe this is only the first wave of layoffs affecting RNs represented by UNA,” UNA President Heather Smith said in a news release. Tweet This

“AHS officials were also scheduled to meet bargaining representatives from other health care unions today.

“There are also clear indications that AHS plans to shift many of the costs of health care onto Albertans who require treatment,” Smith said.

“Premier Jason Kenney and other members of the United Conservative Party promised repeatedly during last spring’s election campaigns that the cuts they planned would not touch front-line health care workers,” she said.

Global News has reached out to the government and AHS for comment. This article will be updated when we receive responses.

The NDP will be holding a news conference late Friday morning.

The AHS letter said other changes being considered in the future include potentially contracting out home-care services like nursing, palliative and pediatric care, which would impact about 60 full-time equivalent positions.

The UNA is concerned about the potential privitization of public health care services.

“AHS will continue to consider all options available to meet our organizational needs including changes to staff mix, service design including changes and repurposing of sites, relocating services, reducing or ceasing the provision of services,” AHS lead negotiator Raelene Fitz said in the letter.

Alberta nurses are set to begin 2020 collective bargaining talks.

The finance minister has said the government wants arbitrators to impose an average two per cent pay cut in 30 wage arbitrations involving more than 180,000 workers.

In some cases, he said, the province is asking for rollbacks as high as five per cent.

The government has also contracted Ernst and Young to conduct a review of AHS, AHS subsidiaries and Alberta Health operations.

