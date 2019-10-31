Menu

Health

Alberta nurses file bargaining complaint over proposed 3% wage cut

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 31, 2019 3:56 pm
Updated October 31, 2019 3:58 pm
The union for Alberta nurses has filed a complaint with the provincial labour relations board over a proposed three per cent wage cut.

The United Nurses of Alberta says the directive from the government to Alberta Health Services to change its position just before arbitrated wage talks is in bad faith.

READ MORE: ‘This affects everybody’: Lethbridge officials frustrated with proposed public sector wage rollbacks

The nurses are in a three-year contract with no salary increase in the first two years and a provision for arbitrated wage talks this year.

Alberta Health Services had been pushing for another wage freeze in 2019, but changed that position to a three per cent cut following  an announcement by Finance Minister Travis Toews this week that rollbacks are needed.

READ MORE: Alberta UCP asking arbitrators to cut public service pay by 2%

The union says that’s bad-faith bargaining because talks are supposed to be with Alberta Health Services, an arm’s-length body of government, and not the province.

The nurses say the government is overstepping its bounds and the original demand of a wage freeze should be put back on the table.

© 2019 The Canadian Press
