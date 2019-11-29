On-street winter parking restrictions to go in effect in Barrie

Send this page to someone via email

‘Tis the season for winter parking bans on Barrie streets.

From Dec. 1 to March 31, on-street parking will be prohibited on city roads from 12:01 a.m. to 7 a.m.

Parking is also banned from 3 a.m. to 6 a.m. on streets within the Downtown Business Improvement Area.

City officials say the restrictions ensure streets can be completely cleared and so that large emergency vehicles can get down the street.

Officials say the priority is the main roads, where the most traffic is. Those roads are serviced when at least five centimetres of snow have fallen.

Residential streets are plowed when at least eight centimetres of snow have fallen.

Barrie officials say the goal is to have most routes plowed between 12 and 24 hours after a snowfall.

Sidewalk plowing is done on main sidewalks when five centimetres of snow falls and on residential sidewalks when there’s eight centimetres of snow.

Officials say if you see a sidewalk plow driving on the road, there’s a good reason – they’re travelling to their next destination for plowing because it’s faster than travelling on the sidewalk.

When it comes to waste collections, officials say residents should shovel out a small area at the bottom of their driveways for garbage, recycling boxes and the green bin.

