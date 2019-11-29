Menu

On-street winter parking restrictions to go in effect in Barrie

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted November 29, 2019 1:22 pm
Updated November 29, 2019 1:26 pm
From Dec. 1 to March 31, on-street parking is not permitted between 3 a.m. and 6 a.m. within the Downtown Business Improvement Area and on other city streets between 12:01 a.m. and 7 a.m.
‘Tis the season for winter parking bans on Barrie streets.

From Dec. 1 to March 31, on-street parking will be prohibited on city roads from 12:01 a.m. to 7 a.m.

Parking is also banned from 3 a.m. to 6 a.m. on streets within the Downtown Business Improvement Area.

City officials say the restrictions ensure streets can be completely cleared and so that large emergency vehicles can get down the street.

Officials say the priority is the main roads, where the most traffic is. Those roads are serviced when at least five centimetres of snow have fallen.

READ MORE: Former Barrie Molson Centre building changes name to Sadlon Arena

Residential streets are plowed when at least eight centimetres of snow have fallen.

Barrie officials say the goal is to have most routes plowed between 12 and 24 hours after a snowfall.

Story continues below advertisement

Sidewalk plowing is done on main sidewalks when five centimetres of snow falls and on residential sidewalks when there’s eight centimetres of snow.

READ MORE: Lake Simcoe Regional Airport to introduce service to New York City

Officials say if you see a sidewalk plow driving on the road, there’s a good reason – they’re travelling to their next destination for plowing because it’s faster than travelling on the sidewalk.

When it comes to waste collections, officials say residents should shovel out a small area at the bottom of their driveways for garbage, recycling boxes and the green bin.

94-year-old Barrie man surpasses goal to raise $1M for cancer research
94-year-old Barrie man surpasses goal to raise $1M for cancer research
Barrie news, Snow Clearing, City Of Barrie, winter parking ban, Barrie parking, Barrie winter, Barrie Downtown Business Improvement Area, Barrie winter parking, Winter in Barrie
national skyline national skyline

