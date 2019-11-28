Milo the dog ready to find new home: Waterloo humane society

Send this page to someone via email

Milo the dog is now ready to find a new home, according to the Humane Society of Kitchener-Waterloo and Stratford Perth (KWSPHS).

The 10-year-old dog was found in July in really poor health near Bluevale Collegiate in Waterloo.

When Milo was taken in, the Humane Society says the animal was suffering from a terrible skin infection, fur loss on most of his body, infections in both ears and a condition called “dry eye.”

“As soon as we saw Milo, we knew he needed immediate medical attention — his appearance was shocking,” Kathrin Delutis, executive director of the KWSPHS, said in a statement. “We are extremely grateful that we could provide Milo with the care he so desperately needed.”

Milo has been with a foster family for the past several months.

The KWSPHS says that despite regular treatment by a veterinarian, he will likely never be able to have a full coat again.

The Humane Society warns potential interested parties that Milo will need significant time and financial commitment from his new owners.

The KWSPHS says it is also looking for a new home for another animal that has faced some troubled times.

Libby (L) when she was found and Libby (R) in her current state. KWSPHS

The organization says that Libby, a seven-year-old orange-and-white cat, was found in October in extreme discomfort with red, raw skin, scabs and significant fur loss.

She was placed in a foster home and also received plenty of help from the KWSPHS medical team.

After a couple of months of treatment, she is also ready for a new home.

The Humane Society warns that both animals will need a veterinary-prescribed diet and medication for life.