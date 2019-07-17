Kitchener-Waterloo Humane Society issues plea to help find owner of neglected dog

The Kitchener-Waterloo Humane Society (KWHS) is asking for the public’s assistance in locating the owner of a dog who was recently brought to them in a pretty rough state.

In a post on Facebook, they say the dog was contained at Bluevale Collegiate School in Waterloo before it was brought in for an examination.

It is now in the hands of veterinary staff and receiving attention for a host of issues, according to Calla Spencer, senior manager of marketing and communications for the Humane Society of Kitchener Waterloo & Stratford Perth.

“He has been tentatively diagnosed with chronic severe allergies with secondary bacterial and yeast infections,” she told Global News through email. “We are treating for external parasites, including mange, to be cautious. He also has infections in both ears, and has been diagnosed with Keratoconjunctivitis Sicca (KCS, or “dry eye”).”

She said it would have taken some time for the dog to have reached this state.

“For the skin to become as severely infected as it is, it would have taken months if not years to get to this state, and he is currently under medical care with our veterinary team,” Spencer said.

“Our animal protection team has been involved in the case.”

Spencer also said they have named the dog Milo and it is estimated that he is around 10 years old.

The KHWS says he is not available for adoption.

They are asking anyone with information to call 519-745-5615 ext. 228