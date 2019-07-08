Peterborough Humane Society receives $50,000 donation to support new animal care centre

The Peterborough Humane Society has received a $50,000 donation towards its campaign to build a first-of-its-kind animal care centre.

‘Our Pet Project’ aims to build the $10-million facility on 20 acres of land on Technology Drive to replace the aging and cramped shelter on Lansdowne Street East. Shawn Morey, the society’s executive director, says the couple who made the donation have asked to remain anonymous.

“This $50,000 gift gets us one step closer to building our greatly needed new centre,” he said. “We, however, continue to need the support of individuals and our community to reach our goal and make this vision to lead the way in animal welfare, a reality. I encourage people to join us and make this their Pet Project.”

In a release, the couple stated when they heard about the project they “jumped at the opportunity to help out.”

“Like everyone on the planet, we love our pets! Our wish is that all pets should receive nothing but the best care and a loving home, and this centre will be a massive step toward that goal,” the release states. “We look forward to seeing the Peterborough Animal Centre becoming a reality.”

The animal care centre will house the humane society’s new adoption and education centre and offer space as a community hub and allow for expansion of the shelter’s outreach, education and advocacy programs including future youth programming and educational partnerships with Fleming College and Trent University.

The centre will also house Canada’s first provincial dog rehab centre and the region’s only high-volume spay/neuter clinic. The humane society estimates the centre will serve more than 5,000 animals annually, reducing the number of unwanted pets and supporting rescue groups and expediting the adoption process.

The project has already received $1.68 million from the City of Peterborough, and $2 million from the Ontario SPCA and Humane Society. Numerous fundraisers continue including a pet photo event at the Peterborough Chamber of Commerce on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

“This ($50,000 donation) takes Our Pet Project campaign well over the halfway mark in reaching its $10 million fundraising goal,” said Morey.

