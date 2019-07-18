KWSPHS launches crowdfunding campaign for Milo the dog

The Humane Society of Kitchener Waterloo and Stratford Perth has started a crowdfunding campaign to help pay for the medical bills for Milo.

Milo is the dog that was recently picked up as a stray near Bluevale Collegiate on July 9. He is said to be in extremely poor health.

The Humane Society says he has been tentatively diagnosed with chronic severe allergies, secondary bacterial and yeast infections, and is being treated for external parasites including mange.

They say that his vet bills have already grown to $500 which does not account for any of his future care or other costs.

The Humane Society has set a goal to raise $1,500.

The campaign was launched Thursday and it has already raised $900 by mid-afternoon.