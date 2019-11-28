Red ribbon flag raised at Province House in Halifax to honour people living with HIV/AIDS

Send this page to someone via email

People living with HIV/AIDS and those who have died from the disease are being honoured Thursday with the raising of a red ribbon flag at Province House in Halifax.

The flag was raised to mark HIV/AIDS Awareness Week and World AIDS Day.

World AIDS Day commemorates those who have died and reflects on the global response to HIV and the work that remains and raises awareness about the spread of HIV and AIDS.

READ MORE: ‘Perfectly safe’ — New Zealand opens world’s first HIV-positive sperm bank

According to the province, this year’s World AIDS Day theme, Communities Make the Difference, recognizes the important contribution communities have made and continue to make in response to HIV/AIDS. Communities include people living with HIV as well as those who defend human rights, deliver services and provide support.

Story continues below advertisement

“Prevention, early diagnosis and access to treatment are vital in the work to reduce the impact of HIV infection and improve the health of Nova Scotians living with HIV/AIDS,” said Health and Wellness Minister Randy Delorey.

In 2018, 31 Nova Scotians tested positive for HIV, up from 15 the previous year. So far this year, HIV diagnoses have decreased by 44 per cent over the same period last year, according to the province.

READ MORE: Antiretroviral drugs stop HIV transmission, study shows — but can people afford them?

“Despite many advances and innovations in prevention, testing and treatment, the overall burden of HIV and other sexually transmitted and blood-borne infections, and their associated costs, have increased in Nova Scotia and across Canada,” said Michelle Proctor-Simms, director of the Nova Scotia Advisory Commission on AIDS.

“The Nova Scotia Advisory Commission on AIDS is committed to advancing what is necessary to reverse trends and improve access to services and supports,” she added.

The Nova Scotia Advisory Commission is an arm’s-length agency that provides advice to the provincial government on HIV/AIDS and related matters.

READ MORE: Calgary man living with HIV speaks about realities of diagnosis — ‘I was told, you are going to die’

According to the government, from 1983 to the end of 2018, 903 HIV cases have been diagnosed in Nova Scotia, but this does not include those who were first diagnosed outside of Nova Scotia.

Story continues below advertisement

In July 2018, government increased access to HIV prevention medication by adding it to provincial pharmacare programs.

HIV/AIDS Awareness Week runs from Nov. 24 to Dec. 1, World AIDS Day is on Dec. 1 and Aboriginal AIDS Awareness Week in Canada is Dec. 1 to 6.