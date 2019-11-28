Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

9 ‘significant’ drug seizures made during traffic stops over 5-month period: RCMP

By Kirby Bourne 630CHED
Posted November 28, 2019 12:22 pm
Updated November 28, 2019 12:47 pm
RCMP Traffic Services made several "significant" seizures during traffic stops over a five-month period. .
RCMP Traffic Services made several "significant" seizures during traffic stops over a five-month period. . Supplied: RCMP

Traffic stops over a five-month period in central Alberta led to RCMP seizing massive amounts of cocaine, fentanyl, MDMA and GHB, RCMP announced on Thursday.

Between July and November, RCMP Traffic Services executed the traffic stops in the areas of Banff, Canmore, Lake Louise and Stony Plain.

READ MORE: Traffic stop turns into drug bust for two Alberta men in Saskatchewan: police

Police said the vehicles were stopped for various offences and the officers noted indicators of drug trafficking.

Over the five months, police seized 11 kilograms of cocaine, 1.675 kilograms of fentanyl, 30 grams of meth, two kilograms of MDMA, 90.5 pounds of illegal cannabis and 250 litres of GHB.

“These drug seizures are evidence that traffickers can be caught — our officers are skilled, professional members trained in the detection of illicit commodities which includes drug trafficking,” Supt. Gary Graham with the Alberta RCMP Traffic Services said in a release.”

Story continues below advertisement

According to police, the drugs seized equate to about 33,000 average cocaine doses, 16,800 average fentanyl doses, 300 average methamphetamine doses, 10,000 average MDMA doses, 50,000 GHB doses and over 123,000 average-size joints.

“The increased presence of illicit synthetic opioids poses a grave threat to Albertans,” Graham said. “Traffic enforcement, because of its very nature, plays a key role in identifying and disrupting organized criminal groups fueling this public health epidemic.”

READ MORE: Investigation into Alberta-B.C. drug trafficking network ends in $1M bust, 6 arrests : ALERT

On top of the drugs, police also seized over $37,500 in Canadian currency and one .32 caliber pistol.

Police didn’t mention any charges in the news release issued Thursday morning.

RCMP Traffic Services made several "significant" seizures during traffic stops over a five-month period.
RCMP Traffic Services made several "significant" seizures during traffic stops over a five-month period. Supplied: RCMP
RCMP Traffic Services made several "significant" seizures during traffic stops over a five-month period.
RCMP Traffic Services made several "significant" seizures during traffic stops over a five-month period. Supplied: RCMP
RCMP Traffic Services made several "significant" seizures during traffic stops over a five-month period.
RCMP Traffic Services made several "significant" seizures during traffic stops over a five-month period. Supplied: RCMP
RCMP Traffic Services made several "significant" seizures during traffic stops over a five-month period.
RCMP Traffic Services made several "significant" seizures during traffic stops over a five-month period. Supplied: RCMP

 

RCMP Traffic Services made several "significant" seizures during traffic stops over a five-month period.
RCMP Traffic Services made several "significant" seizures during traffic stops over a five-month period. Supplied: RCMP
RCMP Traffic Services made several "significant" seizures during traffic stops over a five-month period.
RCMP Traffic Services made several "significant" seizures during traffic stops over a five-month period. Supplied: RCMP
RCMP Traffic Services made several "significant" seizures during traffic stops over a five-month period.
RCMP Traffic Services made several "significant" seizures during traffic stops over a five-month period. Supplied: RCMP
RCMP Traffic Services made several "significant" seizures during traffic stops over a five-month period.
RCMP Traffic Services made several "significant" seizures during traffic stops over a five-month period. Supplied: RCMP

 

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
RCMPAlberta RCMPCannabisCocaineMethmdmaGHBAlberta drug bustRCMP Traffic ServicesFetanylRCMP drug bustAlberta traffic stops drug bustDrug bust traffic stop
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.