Sports

Avalanche break out in third to topple Edmonton Oilers

By Reid Wilkins 630CHED
Posted November 28, 2019 12:50 am
WATCH ABOVE: Some recent video about the Edmonton Oilers.

The Colorado Avalanche scored three times early in the third period to knock off the Edmonton Oilers 4-1 on Wednesday night.

Oilers forward Jujhar Khaira, back in the lineup after missing two games with an injury, scored the only goal of the first period. He walked in front and flipped a backhand past Colorado goaltender Philipp Grubauer.

The Avalanche peppered netminder Mikko Koskinen with 19 shots in the second period, but only Colorado forward Nazem Kadri could beat the Oilers goalie. They failed to score on a five-minute power play early in the second after Oilers defenceman Adam Larsson took a major for elbowing. The Avs had a two-man advantage for two minutes as Leon Draisaitl took a tripping minor on the penalty kill.

Colorado’s Matt Nieto finished off a two-on-one with Nathan MacKinnon 3:05 into the third. MacKinnon tapped in a rebound to make it 3-1 1:02 later. Colorado’s Logan O’Connor tallied shortly after that, giving the Avalanche three goals in 2:32.

The Avs outshot the Oilers 17-2 in the third and 50-20 for the game.

Oilers forward Alex Chiasson left the game in the second period after taking a big hit from Colorado’s Ryan Graves.

The Oilers go 3-2 on their five-game road trip and are 16-8-3 on the season. They’ll host Vancouver Saturday.

