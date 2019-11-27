Murder charge laid in death of Kelowna woman found west of Edmonton

A Spruce Grove man has been charged with murder after the body of a Kelowna woman was found just north of the city in Parkland County.
On Sunday, Nov. 17 around 1:30 a.m., the body of Saladina Vivancos was found near Township Road 532A and Range Road 274, just north of Highway 16 and Spruce Grove.
RCMP had been called to assist paramedics with a complaint of a woman in medical distress. However, when they arrived, first responders determined she was already dead.
An autopsy determined Vivancos was the victim of a homicide — however, RCMP have not released the cause of death.
Friends said the victim lived in Kelowna and worked as a waitress at a casino there, but was visiting the Edmonton area.
On Wednesday, the RCMP major crimes unit announced 36-year-old Blake Jolicoeur from Spruce Grove has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of Vivancos.
A bail hearing has already been held and RCMP said Jolicoeur remains in custody. He is scheduled to appear in court in Stony Plain later Wednesday.
Spruce Grove is about 20 kilometres west of Edmonton.
