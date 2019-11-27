Murder charge laid in death of Kelowna woman found west of Edmonton

Send this page to someone via email

A Spruce Grove man has been charged with murder after the body of a Kelowna woman was found just north of the city in Parkland County.

On Sunday, Nov. 17 around 1:30 a.m., the body of Saladina Vivancos was found near Township Road 532A and Range Road 274, just north of Highway 16 and Spruce Grove.

A memorial set up in Parkland County Monday, Nov. 25, 2019. RCMP say 33-year-old Saladina Vivancos’ death is being investigated as a homicide. Morris Gamblin, Global News

RCMP had been called to assist paramedics with a complaint of a woman in medical distress. However, when they arrived, first responders determined she was already dead.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: RCMP investigating Parkland County homicide

An autopsy determined Vivancos was the victim of a homicide — however, RCMP have not released the cause of death.

Friends said the victim lived in Kelowna and worked as a waitress at a casino there, but was visiting the Edmonton area.

READ MORE: Friends searching for answers after B.C. woman killed in Parkland County, Alta.

On Wednesday, the RCMP major crimes unit announced 36-year-old Blake Jolicoeur from Spruce Grove has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of Vivancos.

A bail hearing has already been held and RCMP said Jolicoeur remains in custody. He is scheduled to appear in court in Stony Plain later Wednesday.

A memorial set up in Parkland County Monday, Nov. 25, 2019. RCMP say 33-year-old Saladina Vivancos’ death is being investigated as a homicide. Morris Gamblin, Global News

Spruce Grove is about 20 kilometres west of Edmonton.

Story continues below advertisement

1:19 Family and friends of B.C. woman killed near Edmonton looking for answers Family and friends of B.C. woman killed near Edmonton looking for answers