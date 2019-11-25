Menu

Crime

Friends searching for answers after B.C. woman killed in Parkland County, Alta.

By Sarah Ryan Global News
Posted November 25, 2019 5:31 pm
Updated November 25, 2019 5:43 pm
Saladina Vivancos was found dead in Parkland County on Nov. 17, 2019.
Saladina Vivancos was found dead in Parkland County on Nov. 17, 2019. GoFundMe

Friends of Saladina Vivancos say that more than a week after her body was found in Parkland County, they still have no answers as to what happened to the 33-year-old.

On Nov. 17, RCMP found the woman’s body around 1:30 a.m. near Township Road 532A and Range Road 274, just north of Highway 16.

They’d been called to assist paramedics with a complaint of a woman in medical distress. However when they arrived, first responders determined she was deceased.

An autopsy determined Vivancos was the victim of a homicide – however RCMP have not released the cause of death.

READ MORE: RCMP investigating Parkland County homicide

In a GoFundMe posted on Sunday, organizer Andrea Soler Labour wrote “We have recently been informed that our sister Saladina Vivancos is no longer with us, it feels as if we are living a nightmare that we can’t awaken from.”

Story continues below advertisement

Vivancos was described as being “full of life, full of love and the most generous human being in the planet. Always putting the whole world before her, and going above and beyond for everyone else even strangers.”

The GoFundMe will help pay for expenses to bring Vinvancos’ body from Alberta back to Kelowna, B.C. and also to cover travel expenses for family members.

“We are shattered, we are broken, still in disbelief that this could be a reality,” Labour wrote.

Tweet This

Stephanie Shuttleworth, who met Vivancos at high school in Kelowna, said the victim lived in Kelowna but was in the Edmonton area for a friend’s birthday when she was killed.

“She was a ray of sunshine, she could light up a room. She was feisty and would stand up for those she loved.”

Shuttleworth said Vivancos went by the nickname ‘Nani’ and tied together various groups of people. In high school, she taught Shuttleworth Spanish.

“We just miss her so much. I hope they find the person that did this to her.”

Tweet This

RCMP have not released any information about a suspect.

