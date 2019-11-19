RCMP investigating Parkland County homicide

Send this page to someone via email

A suspicious death in Parkland County has been ruled a homicide, police said in a news release on Tuesday.

Parkland County RCMP were called to the area of Township Road 532A and Range Road 274 early Sunday morning to assist paramedics with a complaint of a woman in distress.

When police arrived, it was determined the woman had died.

An autopsy conducted Tuesday morning ruled the woman’s death was a homicide. She has been identified as 33-year-old Saladina Vivancos.

The RCMP Major Crimes Unit is asking anyone who may have information about Vivancos’ recent activities or who may have noticed anything suspicious in the area between the evening of Nov. 16 and early in the morning on Nov. 17 to contact the Parkland RCMP.

Tips can be called in to the RCMP at 780-968-7267 or to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS). They can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers online.

Parkland County is located just west of Edmonton.