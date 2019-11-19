Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

RCMP investigating Parkland County homicide

By Kirby Bourne 630CHED
Posted November 19, 2019 6:33 pm
A woman's death has been ruled a homicide after she was found in distress in Parkland County.
A woman's death has been ruled a homicide after she was found in distress in Parkland County. Kirby Bourne/630 CHED

A suspicious death in Parkland County has been ruled a homicide, police said in a news release on Tuesday.

Parkland County RCMP were called to the area of Township Road 532A and Range Road 274 early Sunday morning to assist paramedics with a complaint of a woman in distress.

When police arrived, it was determined the woman had died.

READ MORE: Man charged with 2nd-degree murder in 2018 Edmonton stabbing death

An autopsy conducted Tuesday morning ruled the woman’s death was a homicide. She has been identified as 33-year-old Saladina Vivancos.

The RCMP Major Crimes Unit is asking anyone who may have information about Vivancos’ recent activities or who may have noticed anything suspicious in the area between the evening of Nov. 16 and early in the morning on Nov. 17 to contact the Parkland RCMP.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Woman mourns loss of sister whose death Edmonton police have deemed as being suspicious

Tips can be called in to the RCMP at 780-968-7267 or to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS). They can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers online.

Parkland County is located just west of Edmonton.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CrimeRCMPHomicideAlberta RCMPParkland CountyParkland County RCMPParkland County HomicideParkland County deathParkland County sudden deathSaladina Vivancos
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.