Man charged with 2nd-degree murder in 2018 Edmonton stabbing death

A 42-year-old man has been charged in connection with the stabbing death of a 56-year-old man in northeast Edmonton last November.

On Nov. 2, 2018, police were called to an assault in the area of 108 Avenue and 31 Street.

Christopher Michael Antoniuk was found unresponsive at the scene. He was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

An autopsy confirmed Antoniuk died of stab wounds.

On Wednesday, Edmonton police said Jesse Telep has been charged with second-degree murder in Antoniuk’s death.

Antoniuk’s death was Edmonton’s 25th homicide of 2018.

No further information about the homicide was released by police.

