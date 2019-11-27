Menu

Car slams into south London pharmacy

By Jess Brady 980 CFPL
Posted November 27, 2019 11:28 am
A vehicle crashed into the Shoppers Drug Mart at Adelaide Street South and Southdale Road East on Wednesday morning.
A vehicle crashed into the Shoppers Drug Mart at Adelaide Street South and Southdale Road East on Wednesday morning. London Fire Department / Twitter

There was a dramatic scene in south London after a car crashed into a pharmacy on Wednesday morning.

It was shortly after 10 a.m. when the silver sedan slammed into the Shoppers Drug Mart at 900 Adelaide St. S. at Southdale Road East.

Officers tell 980 CFPL the driver was female, but her age isn’t known at this time. The London Fire Department said the driver was being assessed by Middlesex London EMS.

There’s no word on any other possible injuries at this time.

It’s unknown whether charges are pending.

