London police report no injuries after car crashes into Shoppers Drug Mart

London police said there are no injuries after a car crashed into a Shoppers Drug Mart on Tuesday morning.

Const. Kimberly Flett told 980 CFPL that officers responded to a motor vehicle collision at Wellington Road and Commissioners Road at around 10:40 a.m.

“An elderly female driver was attempting to park and drove into the glass doors of the building,” said Flett.

“It was just an accident,” said Flett, adding that the damages to the glass doors are about $10,000.

Since the crash took place on private property, Flett said there would be no criminal charges pressed against the driver.

An investigation is ongoing and police were unable to say when the Shoppers Drug Mart would reopen following repairs to the doors.