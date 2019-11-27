Guelph Nighthawks’ 2020 schedule features 6 weekday games

Send this page to someone via email

The Guelph Nighthawks will open their second season in the Canadian Elite Basketball League on May 9 at the Sleeman Centre against the Niagara River Lions.

The team released its 2020 schedule on Tuesday, which features 10 home games and 10 away games. Six of those home games will be played during the week, compared to only one last season.

“The CEBL listened to our fans’ feedback and committed to making some significant adjustments to our schedule,” Nighthawks president Cameron Kusch said.

There will be two games at the Sleeman Centre on Thursday nights, three on Friday nights, and four on Saturdays.

A special School Day Game will also be held on Tuesday, May 12 at 11 a.m. for students and teachers.

The league has already grown after one season with the addition of the Ottawa BlackJacks. The Nighthawks will be in the nation’s capital on May 21 as part of a home-and-home series that will return to the Sleeman Centre on May 23.

The Nighthawks will end their season Aug. 6 with a trip to Fraser Valley.

The league is also going with a new playoff format that provides each team with an opportunity to host a home quarterfinal playoff game prior to Championship Weekend in Edmonton from Aug. 14 to 16.

The Nighthawks’ first season was a turbulent one as they finished in second-last place with a record of 6-14.

The team fired its head coach midway through the season, with Raptors 905 assistant coach Charles Kissi replacing Tarry Upshaw.

Season tickets are currently on sale for the 2020 campaign. Single-game tickets will go on sale early next year.

More information can be found on the team’s website.

