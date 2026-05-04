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Sports

Lions add American offensive lineman Coker

By The Canadian Press The Canadian Press
Posted May 4, 2026 7:23 pm
1 min read
Calgary Stampeders' Joshua Coker (54) and William Langlais (23) celebrate a touchdown against the Edmonton Elks during first half CFL action in Edmonton on Saturday, September 9, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson. View image in full screen
Calgary Stampeders' Joshua Coker (54) and William Langlais (23) celebrate a touchdown against the Edmonton Elks during first half CFL action in Edmonton on Saturday, September 9, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson. JF
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VANCOUVER – The B.C. Lions added experience and flexibility to their roster on Monday with the signing of American offensive lineman Joshua Coker.

The six-foot-two, 336-pound Coker joined the Lions after playing 43 regular-season games for the Calgary Stampeders from 2021-25.

The Chicago native made 11 starts at right tackle in 2023 with the Stamps, who that season allowed only 24 sacks, which was third lowest in the CFL. He made his CFL playoff debut in the 2023 West Division semifinal against the Lions.

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He then started 29 more games over the past two seasons, seeing action at both tackle positions.

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Coker previously attended the 2019 training camp with the NFL’s Houston Texans.

He suited up for 25 games at Rhodes College from 2015-18, where he made the All-Southern Athletic Association’s first team, and the All-American Football Coaches Association’s first team in his senior year.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 4, 2026.

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