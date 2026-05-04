Lions add American offensive lineman Coker

VANCOUVER – The B.C. Lions added experience and flexibility to their roster on Monday with the signing of American offensive lineman Joshua Coker.
The six-foot-two, 336-pound Coker joined the Lions after playing 43 regular-season games for the Calgary Stampeders from 2021-25.
The Chicago native made 11 starts at right tackle in 2023 with the Stamps, who that season allowed only 24 sacks, which was third lowest in the CFL. He made his CFL playoff debut in the 2023 West Division semifinal against the Lions.
He then started 29 more games over the past two seasons, seeing action at both tackle positions.
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Coker previously attended the 2019 training camp with the NFL’s Houston Texans.
He suited up for 25 games at Rhodes College from 2015-18, where he made the All-Southern Athletic Association’s first team, and the All-American Football Coaches Association’s first team in his senior year.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 4, 2026.
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