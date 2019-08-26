Saskatchewan Rattlers capture 1st CEBL championship trophy

The Saskatchewan Rattlers are the first team ever to hoist the Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) championship trophy.

For the post-season, the Rattlers were guaranteed a spot in the final four playoffs format as the host team of the 2019 Championship Weekend in Saskatoon. However, they earned a spot by finishing third in the inaugural regular season.

In the semi-final on Aug. 24, Saskatchewan edged the Edmonton Stingers 85-83 to advance to the final.

The Rattlers were victorious once more, defeating the Hamilton Honey Badgers 94-83 to claim the league’s first title in front of a crowd of 3,119 at SaskTel Centre on Aug. 25.

Saskatchewan team captain Alex Campbell was named CEBL Championship Weekend MVP after registering 20 points and 11 rebounds in the final game.

Honey Badger Xavier Rathan-Mayes led all scorers with 24 points.

Saskatchewan captured the first CEBL crown while having nine of its 10 players hailing from Canada. The league rules stipulate that each roster must contain at least 70 per cent Canadian content.