Edmonton Stingers set to battle Saskatchewan Rattlers in Canadian Elite Basketball League semi-final

The Canadian Elite Basketball League semi-final between the Edmonton Stingers and the Saskatchewan Rattlers is set to tip off in Saskatoon on Saturday afternoon.

The winner of the game will advance to the first-ever CEBL championship game on Sunday to face the winner of the game between the Niagara River Lions and the Hamilton Honey Badgers, which is also being played on Saturday.

The Stingers’ roster featured standout guard Xavier Moon, who was named the 2019 CEBL Player of the Year at an awards gala on Friday night.

The Stingers finished the 2019 regular season in second place overall in the CEBL with a 14-6 record. The Rattlers finished third overall with an 11-9 record.

Sunday will see the six-team CEBL hand out its first-ever championship. The 2019 season was the league’s first since its inception.

