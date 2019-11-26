Menu

Dutta Health Centre

Warning issued after lead poisoning linked to ‘natural health products’ sold at Surrey clinic

By Simon Little Global News
Posted November 26, 2019 3:25 pm
One of the products Health Canada says was found to contain unacceptable levels of heavy metals.
One of the products Health Canada says was found to contain unacceptable levels of heavy metals. Health Canada

Fraser Health has issued a public alert after at least one person became ill with lead poisoning after consuming a “natural health product.”

The health authority says clients of the Dutta Health Centre Ayurvedic Clinic in Surrey are being told to throw out any products they bought there.

Ayurvedic products are used in traditional Indian healing practices.

Some of the products were found to contain higher than acceptable levels of heavy metals, including lead and mercury, Fraser Health said.

Affected products include Brain Tab tablets, mucuna powder and yograj guggul capsules.

Health Canada
Health Canada Health Canada

Health Canada has also issued an advisory about the clinic.

“Lead and mercury may pose serious health risks when consumed in excessive amounts,” warned Fraser Health.

“Children, pregnant women and breastfeeding women are most susceptible to their toxic effects.”

Health Canada inspected the clinic and found unauthorized health products that had been illegally imported for sale, and said the clinic did not have a proper licence to import natural health products.

The clinic has ceased selling the products, Health Canada said.

According to Fraser Health, Symptoms of lead poisoning can include:

  • Anemia
  • Headaches/irritability/slowed thinking
  • Constipation
  • Stomach pain
  • Miscarriages/stillbirth

Symptoms of mercury poising can include:

  • Mood swings
  • Memory loss
  • Muscle weakness

The health authority says anyone who consumed the products and has concerns about their health should see their physician and tell them what they have taken.

The public can also call Fraser Health’s Surrey Health Protection office at (604) 930-5405 Local 765612.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Health CanadaRecallFraser HealthNatural Healthhealth recallAyurvedicDutta Health Centrenatual health product
