Warning issued after lead poisoning linked to ‘natural health products’ sold at Surrey clinic

Send this page to someone via email

Fraser Health has issued a public alert after at least one person became ill with lead poisoning after consuming a “natural health product.”

The health authority says clients of the Dutta Health Centre Ayurvedic Clinic in Surrey are being told to throw out any products they bought there.

Ayurvedic products are used in traditional Indian healing practices.

READ MORE: Health Canada seizes illegal eyewash from Richmond beauty bar

Some of the products were found to contain higher than acceptable levels of heavy metals, including lead and mercury, Fraser Health said.

Affected products include Brain Tab tablets, mucuna powder and yograj guggul capsules.

Health Canada Health Canada

Health Canada has also issued an advisory about the clinic.

Story continues below advertisement

“Lead and mercury may pose serious health risks when consumed in excessive amounts,” warned Fraser Health.

“Children, pregnant women and breastfeeding women are most susceptible to their toxic effects.”

Health Canada inspected the clinic and found unauthorized health products that had been illegally imported for sale, and said the clinic did not have a proper licence to import natural health products.

The clinic has ceased selling the products, Health Canada said.

According to Fraser Health, Symptoms of lead poisoning can include:

Anemia

Headaches/irritability/slowed thinking

Constipation

Stomach pain

Miscarriages/stillbirth

Symptoms of mercury poising can include:

Mood swings

Memory loss

Muscle weakness

The health authority says anyone who consumed the products and has concerns about their health should see their physician and tell them what they have taken.

The public can also call Fraser Health’s Surrey Health Protection office at (604) 930-5405 Local 765612.