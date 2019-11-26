Bombers planning a weekend of Grey Cup celebrations for all ages

Send this page to someone via email

Couldn’t catch Tuesday’s Grey Cup victory parade? No problem, says Blue Bombers president and CEO Wade Miller.

The team is planning some other celebratory events for the weekend.

Miller said the post-parade fun kicks off with a social set for Friday night at the RBC Convention Centre.

“We’re in Manitoba… we’ve got to throw a Grey Cup social,” he said. Tweet This

“There will be players, live bands, a DJ. For anybody that hasn’t been to the Grey Cup, it’ll be just like Touchdown Manitoba, which was a great experience.”

Friday’s social will run from 7:30 p.m. until midnight, and tickets are available as of Tuesday morning through Ticketmaster, with Bomber season ticket holders being able to get them at a reduced price.

On Saturday, the team will host a family-friendly come-and-go event at the Convention Centre from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m., at no charge.

“Bring down the family, you’ll have some opportunities to take pictures with the Cup, get some autographs of the players who are still available and are in town, some alumni, and take a couple of pictures with Buzz and Boomer,” said Miller.

“I want to make sure we have opportunities for all the fans to experience the Grey Cup and get their pictures taken with it.”

2:01 Winnipeg Blue Bombers arrive home after Grey Cup victory Winnipeg Blue Bombers arrive home after Grey Cup victory