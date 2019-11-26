Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Sports

Bombers planning a weekend of Grey Cup celebrations for all ages

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted November 26, 2019 3:33 pm
Updated November 26, 2019 4:07 pm
‘A-ha, a-ha’: Bombers’ Chris Streveler mimics Kawhi’s laugh at Grey Cup parade
ABOVE: "A-ha, a-ha": Bombers’ Chris Streveler mimics Kawhi’s laugh at Grey Cup parade

Couldn’t catch Tuesday’s Grey Cup victory parade? No problem, says Blue Bombers president and CEO Wade Miller.

The team is planning some other celebratory events for the weekend.

Miller said the post-parade fun kicks off with a social set for Friday night at the RBC Convention Centre.

“We’re in Manitoba… we’ve got to throw a Grey Cup social,” he said.

Tweet This

“There will be players, live bands, a DJ. For anybody that hasn’t been to the Grey Cup, it’ll be just like Touchdown Manitoba, which was a great experience.”

READ MORE: Thousands join Winnipeg Blue Bombers for first Grey Cup Parade in 29 years

Friday’s social will run from 7:30 p.m. until midnight, and tickets are available as of Tuesday morning through Ticketmaster, with Bomber season ticket holders being able to get them at a reduced price.

Story continues below advertisement

On Saturday, the team will host a family-friendly come-and-go event at the Convention Centre from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m., at no charge.

READ MORE: Longtime Winnipeg Blue Bombers fan wants his belt back from Willie Jefferson

“Bring down the family, you’ll have some opportunities to take pictures with the Cup, get some autographs of the players who are still available and are in town, some alumni, and take a couple of pictures with Buzz and Boomer,” said Miller.

“I want to make sure we have opportunities for all the fans to experience the Grey Cup and get their pictures taken with it.”

Winnipeg Blue Bombers arrive home after Grey Cup victory
Winnipeg Blue Bombers arrive home after Grey Cup victory
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Winnipeg SportsCFLWinnipeg Blue BombersGrey CupWinnipeg FootballWade MillerGrey Cup Parade
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.