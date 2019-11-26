Longtime Winnipeg Blue Bombers fan wants his belt back from Willie Jefferson

Send this page to someone via email

In the aftermath of the team’s historic Grey Cup victory Sunday night, Blue Bombers fans may have noticed star defensive end Willie Jefferson sporting a wrestling championship belt, customized in blue and gold.

The creator of that belt is 12-year season ticket holder Tony Carvalho, a.k.a. “Tony Tone”, part of a group of fans who developed wrestling alter egos for Bomber games.

“Last year, I made a cheap little belt out of some vinyl and whatnot, and this year, I decided it just felt right that we had to take it to the next level,” Carvalho told 680 CJOB.

READ MORE: Hundreds of fans greet the Winnipeg Blue Bombers as they return home with the Grey Cup

“We were sitting in row four (at the Grey Cup), and I managed to squeak down to the first row because someone had moved out of the way.

“Willie J. had just made another big play and he came to the sidelines. He looked up at me… I showed it to him, and he was all about it. He represented that Blue Bomber belt good.” Tweet This

Story continues below advertisement

The belt – proudly worn by Jefferson – made its way into the dressing room celebrations and was prominently featured in post-game photos and videos.

Carvalho said the entire Grey Cup experience was indescribable as a longtime fan who supported the Bombers through thick and (mostly) thin.

“The buzz… I’m still buzzin’. Just an absolute loss of words,” he said. “I’m just so happy I never gave up on my team.” Tweet This

Carvalho said he’s hoping to meet up with Jefferson at Tuesday’s parade to get the now-famous belt back.

“Technically, Willie J’s still got my belt. That’s gotta come back home.”

1:11 Grey Cup: Bombers’ Bighill says welcome home from fans in Winnipeg is why they won championship Grey Cup: Bombers’ Bighill says welcome home from fans in Winnipeg is why they won championship