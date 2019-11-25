Trial dates set for man accused in 2017 murder of Marrisa Shen

Send this page to someone via email

A trial date has been set for the man accused of murdering a 13-year-old Burnaby girl two years ago.

Ibrahim Ali is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Marrisa Shen, whose body was found in Central Park on July 19, 2017.

The BC Prosecution Service said Monday that the Crown is proceeding with a direct indictment, meaning the case will not hold a preliminary inquiry, and will instead go directly to trial in the B.C. Supreme Court.

Jury selection will begin on Sept. 10, 2020, with the trial to begin on Sept. 21.

Pre-trial matters will be heard on Dec. 19, 2019 and May 25, 2020.

Ali, a Syrian refugee, was charged with Shen’s murder in September 2018, following an investigation that lasted more than a year.

Investigators used a controversial “DNA dragnet” technique after collecting DNA at the crime scene which indicated a suspect of Middle Eastern descent.

His previous court appearances have drawn crowds of supporters and protesters, which have at times become heated.