Marrisa Shen

Trial dates set for man accused in 2017 murder of Marrisa Shen

By Simon Little Global News
Posted November 25, 2019 4:19 pm
A trial date has been set in the murder of Burnaby 13-year-old Marrisa Shen.
Global News

A trial date has been set for the man accused of murdering a 13-year-old Burnaby girl two years ago.

Ibrahim Ali is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Marrisa Shen, whose body was found in Central Park on July 19, 2017.

READ MORE: Death of 13-year-old Marrisa Shen in Burnaby’s Central Park a homicide: IHIT

The BC Prosecution Service said Monday that the Crown is proceeding with a direct indictment, meaning the case will not hold a preliminary inquiry, and will instead go directly to trial in the B.C. Supreme Court.

Questions about Marrisa Shen murder investigation
Questions about Marrisa Shen murder investigation

Jury selection will begin on Sept. 10, 2020, with the trial to begin on Sept. 21.

READ MORE: Questions raised over RCMP’s DNA ‘dragnet’ technique in Marrisa Shen investigation

Pre-trial matters will be heard on Dec. 19, 2019 and May 25, 2020.

Story continues below advertisement
Police announce arrest and charges in murder of Marrisa Shen
Police announce arrest and charges in murder of Marrisa Shen

Ali, a Syrian refugee, was charged with Shen’s murder in September 2018, following an investigation that lasted more than a year.

READ MORE: Protests outside Vancouver court ahead of Marrisa Shen murder suspect appearance

Investigators used a controversial “DNA dragnet” technique after collecting DNA at the crime scene which indicated a suspect of Middle Eastern descent.

His previous court appearances have drawn crowds of supporters and protesters, which have at times become heated.

