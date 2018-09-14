Burnaby Central Park
September 14, 2018 11:07 am

Marrisa Shen murder suspect to appear in Vancouver court

By Online News Producer  Global News

WATCH: Police have announced that 28-year-old Ibrahim Ali is charged with killing 13-year-old Marrisa Shen, whose body was found in July of 2017 in Burnaby's Central Park. Grace Ke has the latest.

A man accused of murdering 13-year-old Marrisa Shen is expected to be in court on Friday.

Ibrahim Ali is charged with first-degree murder in connection with Shen’s death.

Shen was found dead in Burnaby’s Central Park in July of last year, just hours after she was reported missing.

Homicide investigators publicly identified Ali as the suspect on Monday, saying that he only came to their attention two weeks ago.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Unit (IHIT) said the investigation was extensive.

Investigators canvassed some 1,300 residents and conducted 600 interviews. They also collected hundreds of hours of surveillance footage from more than 60 locations.

Police say Ali is a Syrian national who moved to Burnaby as a refugee 17 months ago and is an employed, permanent resident of Canada with no prior criminal history.

— With files from Amy Judd and The Canadian Press

