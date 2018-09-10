Marrisa Shen homicide update: IHIT to announce ‘significant developments’

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team says it will announce an update in the year-old Marisa Shen homicide case Monday.

It says there have been “significant developments” in the case, which will be announced at a news conference at 10 a.m. PT.

Up until this point, police have only said they have been questioning people of interest.

Shen, 13, was reported missing by her parents on July 18, 2017, and her body was found in Burnaby’s Central Park seven hours later.

No arrests have been made in connection with her homicide.

In early 2018, IHIT launched a website, MarrisaShen.org, that included details of the investigation with all available video clips of Shen’s movements before she disappeared.

Shen was last seen at a Tim Hortons restaurant near her home and at Central Park around 6 p.m. on July 18.

Her body was found in the park in the early hours of July 19, just hours after her mother had reported her missing.

In April, IHIT released a criminal profile of the person they believe was responsible.

Raw: IHIT release profile of person believed to have killed Marrisa Shen

Following Shen’s death, Burnaby council approved a plan to bolster security in Central Park.

On the one-year anniversary of her killing two months ago, IHIT Cpl. Frank Jang said they had dealt with 200 tips, reviewed 1,000 hours of video, conducted 600 interviews and spoken to 1,300 nearby residents.

-with files from CKNW