Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Lifestyle

Shania Twain returns to the red carpet at the 2019 American Music Awards

By Meghan Collie Global News
Posted November 24, 2019 7:40 pm
Updated November 24, 2019 8:00 pm
Shania Twain attends the 2019 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on Nov. 24, 2019, in Los Angeles, Calif. .
Shania Twain attends the 2019 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on Nov. 24, 2019, in Los Angeles, Calif. . Getty

Shania Twain hit the red carpet for the first time in a long time.

Canada’s sweetheart hit the 2019 American Music Awards on Sunday night, and she did it with style.

The 54-year-old paired a dusty rose-coloured silk blouse with a floor-length sequin-covered black skirt.

READ MORE: Lizzo brings the world’s tiniest bag to the 2019 American Music Awards

She topped off the look with a matching silk choker necklace, a tulle train and dramatic up-do.

Photo: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for dcp
Photo: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for dcp

Twain is in attendance to perform a medley of her greatest hits during the show, which will mark her first return to the AMA stage since 2003.

Story continues below advertisement

She’s expected to belt a few of her most famous tunes, including “That Don’t Impress Me Much” and “Man! I Feel Like a Woman.”

Lady Antebellum’s new album, ‘Ocean’
Lady Antebellum’s new album, ‘Ocean’

Twain joins a star-studded list of performers, including Lizzo, Taylor Swift and Thomas Rhett.

The singer is set to kick off a new residency in Las Vegas next month.

 

Meghan.Collie@globalnews.ca

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
AMALifestyleShania TwainAMAsamerican music awardamerican music awards red carpetshania twain amasshania twain american music awards red carpetshania twain red carpet
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.