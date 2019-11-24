Shania Twain returns to the red carpet at the 2019 American Music Awards

Send this page to someone via email

Shania Twain hit the red carpet for the first time in a long time.

Canada’s sweetheart hit the 2019 American Music Awards on Sunday night, and she did it with style.

The 54-year-old paired a dusty rose-coloured silk blouse with a floor-length sequin-covered black skirt.

She topped off the look with a matching silk choker necklace, a tulle train and dramatic up-do.

Twain is in attendance to perform a medley of her greatest hits during the show, which will mark her first return to the AMA stage since 2003.

She’s expected to belt a few of her most famous tunes, including “That Don’t Impress Me Much” and “Man! I Feel Like a Woman.”

Twain joins a star-studded list of performers, including Lizzo, Taylor Swift and Thomas Rhett.

The singer is set to kick off a new residency in Las Vegas next month.

