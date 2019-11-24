Shania Twain returns to the red carpet at the 2019 American Music Awards

Shania Twain hit the red carpet for the first time in a long time.
Canada’s sweetheart hit the 2019 American Music Awards on Sunday night, and she did it with style.
The 54-year-old paired a dusty rose-coloured silk blouse with a floor-length sequin-covered black skirt.
She topped off the look with a matching silk choker necklace, a tulle train and dramatic up-do.
Twain is in attendance to perform a medley of her greatest hits during the show, which will mark her first return to the AMA stage since 2003.
She’s expected to belt a few of her most famous tunes, including “That Don’t Impress Me Much” and “Man! I Feel Like a Woman.”
Twain joins a star-studded list of performers, including Lizzo, Taylor Swift and Thomas Rhett.
The singer is set to kick off a new residency in Las Vegas next month.
