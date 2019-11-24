Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Lifestyle

Lizzo brings the world’s tiniest bag to the 2019 American Music Awards

By Meghan Collie Global News
Posted November 24, 2019 7:25 pm
.
. Getty

Lizzo made a splash at the red carpet at the American Music Awards on Sunday.

The breakout pop artist arrived in a coral Valentino tiered dress and a dazzling smile.

READ MORE: Grammy nominations 2020: Lizzo, Billie Ellish and Lil Nas X lead the pack

Lizzo arrives at the American Music Awards on Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/FilmMagic
Lizzo arrives at the American Music Awards on Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/FilmMagic Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/FilmMagic

The 31-year-old singer topped off the look with simple slip-on heels and an impossibly tiny handbag.

Story continues below advertisement

“It’s a Valentino bag,” she said in an interview on the red carpet. “There’s only three in the world.”

While she didn’t share what she stuffed inside, she joked the purse could actually carry quite a few important items, like tampons, a flask of tequila and condoms.

CP Images
CP Images CP Images

Arguably one of the year’s biggest new artists, Lizzo is nominated in three categories: best new artist, best soul/R&B song and best female artist, soul/R&B.

Assuming she wins all three, she’s going to need a bigger purse.

Last week Lizzo was nominated for her first Grammy, clinching eight nominations overall — including record of the year and song of the year, and best new artist.

 
Story continues below advertisement

Meghan.Collie@globalnews.ca

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
AMALifestyleAmerican Music AwardslizzoAMAsama red carpetamerican music awardlizzo american music awardslizzo awardlizzo red carpet
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.