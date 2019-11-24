Lizzo brings the world’s tiniest bag to the 2019 American Music Awards

Send this page to someone via email

Lizzo made a splash at the red carpet at the American Music Awards on Sunday.

The breakout pop artist arrived in a coral Valentino tiered dress and a dazzling smile.

READ MORE: Grammy nominations 2020: Lizzo, Billie Ellish and Lil Nas X lead the pack

Lizzo arrives at the American Music Awards on Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/FilmMagic Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/FilmMagic

The 31-year-old singer topped off the look with simple slip-on heels and an impossibly tiny handbag.

Story continues below advertisement

“It’s a Valentino bag,” she said in an interview on the red carpet. “There’s only three in the world.”

While she didn’t share what she stuffed inside, she joked the purse could actually carry quite a few important items, like tampons, a flask of tequila and condoms.

CP Images CP Images

Arguably one of the year’s biggest new artists, Lizzo is nominated in three categories: best new artist, best soul/R&B song and best female artist, soul/R&B.

Assuming she wins all three, she’s going to need a bigger purse.

Last week Lizzo was nominated for her first Grammy, clinching eight nominations overall — including record of the year and song of the year, and best new artist.

Story continues below advertisement

Meghan.Collie@globalnews.ca