American Music Awards 2019: Best and worst dressed stars on the red carpet

It’s the best way to wrap up a year in music.
Stars arrived at the American Music Awards on Sunday in Los Angeles, strutting some of their best red carpet looks.
READ MORE: Lizzo brings the world’s tiniest bag to the 2019 American Music Awards
Attendees this year included everyone from Lizzo to Taylor Swift to Canada’s very own Shawn Mendes.
On the red carpet, we saw a variety of looks. From over-sized blazers to silky dresses to the world’s tiniest Valentino purse, stars weren’t afraid to make a statement.
READ MORE: Shania Twain returns to the red carpet at the 2019 American Music Awards
Just ask Billie Eilish — the singer showed up wearing a Burberry two-piece and a diamond-encrusted veil.
Below are some of our favourite (and not so favourite) looks.
Best Dressed
Selena Gomez
Credit: CP
Lizzo
Credit: CP
Taylor Swift
Credit: CP
Shawn Mendes
Credit: CP
Camila Cabello
Credit: CP
Jamie Lee Curtis
Credit: CP
Halsey
Credit: CP
Lil Nas X
Credit: CP
Post Malone
Credit: CP
Christina Aguilera
Credit: CP
Dua Lipa
Credit: CP
Dan Levy
Credit: Getty Images
Megan Thee Stallion
Credit: CP
Shania Twain
Credit: CP
Kane Brown
Credit: CP
Lauren Jauregui
Credit: CP
Patrick Starr
Credit: CP
Ciara
Credit: CP
Misty Copeland
Credit: CP
Katherine Langford
Credit: CP
Carrie Underwood
Credit: CP
Ella Mai
Credit: CP
Tyra Banks
Credit: CP
Worst Dressed
Kesha
Credit: CP
Billie Eilish
Credit: CP
Diplo
Credit: CP
Heidi Klum
Credit: CP
Kelsea Ballerini
Credit: CP
COMMENTS