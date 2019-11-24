American Music Awards 2019: Best and worst dressed stars on the red carpet

Send this page to someone via email

It’s the best way to wrap up a year in music.

Stars arrived at the American Music Awards on Sunday in Los Angeles, strutting some of their best red carpet looks.

Attendees this year included everyone from Lizzo to Taylor Swift to Canada’s very own Shawn Mendes.

On the red carpet, we saw a variety of looks. From over-sized blazers to silky dresses to the world’s tiniest Valentino purse, stars weren’t afraid to make a statement.

Just ask Billie Eilish — the singer showed up wearing a Burberry two-piece and a diamond-encrusted veil.

Below are some of our favourite (and not so favourite) looks.

Best Dressed

Selena Gomez

Credit: CP

Lizzo

Credit: CP

Taylor Swift

Credit: CP

Shawn Mendes

Credit: CP

Camila Cabello

Credit: CP

Jamie Lee Curtis

Credit: CP

Halsey

Credit: CP

Lil Nas X

Credit: CP

Post Malone

Credit: CP

Christina Aguilera

Credit: CP

Dua Lipa

Credit: CP

Dan Levy



Credit: Getty Images

Megan Thee Stallion



Credit: CP

Shania Twain

Credit: CP

Kane Brown

Credit: CP

Lauren Jauregui

Credit: CP

Patrick Starr

Credit: CP

Ciara

Credit: CP

Misty Copeland

Credit: CP

Katherine Langford

Credit: CP

Carrie Underwood



Credit: CP

Ella Mai

Credit: CP

Tyra Banks

Credit: CP

Worst Dressed

Kesha

Credit: CP

Billie Eilish

Credit: CP

Diplo

Credit: CP

Heidi Klum

Credit: CP

Kelsea Ballerini

Credit: CP