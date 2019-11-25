American Music Awards 2019: Shania Twain covers Drake, Taylor Swift slays and more

Send this page to someone via email

The 2019 American Music Awards (AMAs) capped off an amazing year of music on Sunday night.

The industry’s biggest stars descended on the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles to wrap up the year with some amazing moments.

Shania Twain returned to the awards show stage decked out head to toe in pink, while Taylor Swift performed a career-spanning throwback melody and Green Day celebrated 25 years of Dookie.

Breakout star Billie Eilish brought the fire with her first awards show performance ever, while Canadian star Shawn Mendes and Camilla Cabello spiced up the night with their sexy Señorita duet.

Here are the evening’s top eight best moments.

Shania Twain covers Drake’s God’s Plan and performs a melody of hits

The Canadian country star saw a return to the music scene after a 15-year hiatus last year with her latest album, Now. After checking a new album off her list, she made a big return to the awards show stage with a rendition of hits and a cover of the Drake song God’s Plan.

Shania Twain performed a throwback medley at the American Music Awards. Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Billie Eilish kills her first-ever award show with All the good girls go to hell

The 17-year-old followed up her two AMA wins — Best New Artist and Best Artist Alternative Rock — with a fiery performance of one of her biggest songs to date, All the good girls go to hell.

Billie Eilish performs ‘All the good girls go to hell’ at the American Music Awards. Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Toni Braxton belts Un-Break My Heart

Industry veteran Braxton broke hearts with an enchanting rendition of one of her most famous hits, Un-Break My Heart, first released in 1996. The stage transformed into a winter wonderland, with Braxton wearing a white lace corset dress and surrounded by violinists in white tuxedos.

Toni Braxton performed ‘Un-Break My Heart’ at the American Music Awards. Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Shawn Mendes and Camilla Cabello share a spicy moment on stage

The lights dimmed as Mendes and Cabello, in a flowing red gown, took the stage to perform their sexy duet Señorita. The couple shared a near kiss on stage towards the end of the song, when they both removed their earpieces in a moment of sexual tension that drove the crowd wild.

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes performed ‘Señorita’ at the American Music Awards. Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Kesha revives one of her biggest hits, Tik Tok

The party-all-night song Tik Tok catapulted Kesha into stardom in 2009, so it was only appropriate to bring it back a decade later. The audience was clearly taken with the throwback, especially one that came by surprise.

Kesha performed a medley at the American Music Awards. Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Taylor Swift performs her greatest hits

Swift took home six awards, including Best Artist and Best Album Pop/Rock for her latest project Lover, and celebrated with a career-spanning medley of some of her biggest songs, like Shake It Off, Love Story and I Knew You Were Trouble. Swift took over Michael Jackson’s spot as artist with the most AMAs this year.

Camila Cabello, left, Taylor Swift and Halsey performed together at the American Music Awards. Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Green Day celebrates 25th anniversary of album Dookie

Possibly one of the biggest throwbacks of the show as rock band Green Day returning to ring for the 25th anniversary of their third studio album, Dookie. They performed one of their breakthrough hits, Basketcase, as well as a single from their forthcoming album, Father of All.

Billie Joe Armstrong of Green Day performed a medley at the American Music Awards. Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Selena Gomez kicks off the show with two new singles

Thought to be inspired by her tumultuous relationship with Justin Bieber, Gomez, decked in funeral black, sang her two new singles, Lose You to Love Me and Look at Her Now. For the upbeat second song, she returned to the stage in a glittery bodysuit, perhaps symbolic of her growth.

Selena Gomez performed a medley at the American Music Awards. Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

