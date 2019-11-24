Multiple vehicles involved in fatal collision near Slave Lake

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP say a collision between a sedan and SUV vehicle on Highway 2 northwest of Slave Lake resulted in two deaths on Sunday.

The incident happened at Highway 2 and Range Road 73, at 9 Mile Bridge, around 12:30 p.m.

RCMP confirmed two people had died, but could not confirm if there were any other occupants in each vehicle.

An RCMP collision analyst is assisting in the investigation, which is in the preliminary stage.

Traffic is being rerouted through the hamlets of Wide Water and Wagner as officials investigate.

The road conditions near the crash are described as icy, with motorists being asked to avoid the area.

The scene of the crash is about 10 kilometres northwest of Slave Lake.