Man dies after car collides with cattle liner in southern Alberta

A 75-year-old man died Tuesday morning after the car he was travelling in collided with a cattle liner.

RCMP said it happened at around 9 a.m. on Highway 3, about 15 kilometres east of Brocket, Alta.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that a car was heading east on Highway 3 when it struck a westbound cattle liner head-on,” the RCMP said in a news release Tuesday.

Mounties said the driver of the car was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the cattle liner was not injured.

RCMP Cpl. Ronald Bumbry told Global News 36 cattle were in the cattle liner at the time of the collision and said several of the animals had to be euthanized with the help of the Emergency Livestock Department from Fort Macleod.

The stretch of Highway 3 where the collision occurred was closed for most of the day Tuesday with traffic being re-routed through the Piikani Nation.

The name of the 75-year-old man who died will not be released.

RCMP said road conditions were icy and snow-covered at the time of the collision.