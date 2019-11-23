Menu

Entertainment

Will Ferrell appears as Gordon Sondland on latest ‘SNL’ cold open

By Maryam Shah Global News
Posted November 23, 2019 11:51 pm
Updated November 23, 2019 11:52 pm
Alec Baldwin reprises role of Trump on ‘SNL’, parodies ‘I want no quid pro quo’ remarks with Will Ferrell
WATCH: Alec Baldwin reprises role of Trump on SNL, parodies 'I want no quid pro quo' remarks

Saturday Night Live’s 45th season hasn’t budged from its focus on poking fun at politics, with its latest cold open featuring Alec Baldwin as U.S. President Donald Trump and Will Ferrell as Gordon Sondland, the U.S. ambassador to the European Union.

READ MORE: Trump impeachment hearings: Who is Gordon Sondland, and why his testimony is key

The scene opened with Baldwin portraying Trump on the lawn of the White House, in front of a gaggle of waiting reporters. A loud helicopter is pictured in the background.

He says he recognizes the media likely has a lot of questions for him “about this impeachment nonsense.”

“I’d love to answer every single one of them,” Baldwin jokes. “But as you can see from this very loud running helicopter behind me, I’m in a big hurry right now so I don’t really have the time, but everything is perfect, okay, thanks.”

Story continues below advertisement
Dog that helped in raid to find Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi holds press conference on SNL
Dog that helped in raid to find Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi holds press conference on SNL

When the reporters — SNL cast members among them — insist on lobbing questions about Sondland’s latest testimony in the ongoing impeachment inquiry, Baldwin pretends not to hear them over the hum of the chopper.

READ MORE: Universal health care comes up as Kate McKinnon channels Elizabeth Warren on SNL cold open

“It sounds like you said Sondland’s testimony completely exonerated me,” he said in character.

The skit also poked fun at large talking points written in black marker that had been photographed earlier this week in the hands of the real Trump.

SNL takes turns to ‘Days of our Lives’ to explain Trump impeachment inquiry in cold open
SNL takes turns to ‘Days of our Lives’ to explain Trump impeachment inquiry in cold open

READ MORE: What’s next in the Trump impeachment saga?

“I used the biggest fattest Magic Marker I could find,” Baldwin joked.

Ferrell appeared toward the end of the relatively short cold open, quipping: “Keep the quid pro quo on the low low, got it!”

Ferell, an SNL alumnus, hosted the show, marking his fifth time doing so

Each episode of this season of SNL has opened with a political cold open, mostly about the Trump impeachment inquiry. 

