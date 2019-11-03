Universal health care comes up as Kate McKinnon channels Elizabeth Warren on SNL cold open

Send this page to someone via email

Dressed in a cozy red cardigan and buzzing with enthusiasm, Saturday Night Live star Kate McKinnon reprised her role as U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren on SNL’s latest cold open.

The scene opened up on a fictional Warren town hall in early-voting state Iowa.

“Look at me, I am in my natural habitat — a public school on a weekend,” McKinnon joked in her Warren get-up.

She expressed faux sympathy for former Democratic presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke’s exit from the candidates field: “Let me know how my dust tastes, alright?”

McKinnon-as-Warren also took a shot at U.S. President Donald Trump’s recent decision to change his residence from New York state to Florida.

“You know where I pay my taxes? Every single state, out of principle,” she joked.

Other cast members played town hall attendees asking Warren questions about her plans for funding universal health care in the U.S. and how her plan compares to fellow Democratic candidate Joe Biden.

“My plan compares favourably in that it exists,” McKinnon-as-Warren quips — a nod to recent reports that the real Warren was differentiating herself from other Democratic candidates.

The real Warren recently proposed a plan that involves USD$20 trillion over the next ten years, to ensure health care for every American without a tax raise on the middle class.

On SNL’s cold open, McKinnon-as-Warren joked that she would get funding by taxing big corporations and banks.

“What did you think I was going to do, hold up a gas station?” she said as the audience laughed.

— With files by The Associated Press