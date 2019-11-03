Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Entertainment

Universal health care comes up as Kate McKinnon channels Elizabeth Warren on SNL cold open

By Maryam Shah Global News
Posted November 3, 2019 12:10 am
Universal health care comes up as Kate McKinnon channels Elizabeth Warren on SNL cold open
WATCH: The Nov. 2 episode of Saturday Night Live featured a cold open with Kate McKinnon playing Elizabeth Warren

Dressed in a cozy red cardigan and buzzing with enthusiasm, Saturday Night Live star Kate McKinnon reprised her role as U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren on SNL’s latest cold open.

The scene opened up on a fictional Warren town hall in early-voting state Iowa.

READ MORE: ‘SNL’ cold open features Alec Baldwin as Trump, Fred Armisen as Erdogan

“Look at me, I am in my natural habitat — a public school on a weekend,” McKinnon joked in her Warren get-up.

She expressed faux sympathy for former Democratic presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke’s exit from the candidates field: “Let me know how my dust tastes, alright?”

Trump, supporters slam impeachment probe on SNL
Trump, supporters slam impeachment probe on SNL

McKinnon-as-Warren also took a shot at U.S. President Donald Trump’s recent decision to change his residence from New York state to Florida.

Story continues below advertisement

“You know where I pay my taxes? Every single state, out of principle,” she joked.

Other cast members played town hall attendees asking Warren questions about her plans for funding universal health care in the U.S. and how her plan compares to fellow Democratic candidate Joe Biden.

“My plan compares favourably in that it exists,” McKinnon-as-Warren quips — a nod to recent reports that the real Warren was differentiating herself from other Democratic candidates.

SNL spoofs CNN Presidential Town Hall in cold open
SNL spoofs CNN Presidential Town Hall in cold open

The real Warren recently proposed a plan that involves USD$20 trillion over the next ten years, to ensure health care for every American without a tax raise on the middle class.

READ MORE: Kate McKinnon appears as presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren in latest ‘SNL’ cold open

On SNL’s cold open, McKinnon-as-Warren joked that she would get funding by taxing big corporations and banks.

“What did you think I was going to do, hold up a gas station?” she said as the audience laughed.

With files by The Associated Press

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Saturday Night LiveSNLIowaElizabeth WarrenKate McKinnonuniversal health caresnl kate mckinnonioawaSNL cold open November 2019SNL elizabeth warrenSNL November 2 2019 episodeunviersal health care
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.