World

Trump changes permanent residence from New York to Florida

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted October 31, 2019 10:34 pm
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks prior to awarding the Medal of Honor to U.S. Army Master Sgt. Matthew Williams in the East Room of the White House in Washington, U.S., Oct. 30, 2019. . Joshua Roberts/Reuters

U.S. President Donald Trump says he will be making Palm Beach, Florida, his permanent residence after he leaves the White House, rather than returning to Trump Tower in New York.

Trump tweeted late Thursday that he cherished New York. But he added that “despite the fact that I pay millions of dollars in city, state and local taxes each year, I have been treated very badly by the political leaders of both the city and state.”

The New York Times reported earlier Thursday that Trump had filed “declaration of domicile” paperwork changing his “predominant and principal home” to his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida.

Trump, who was born in New York, says “it will always have a special place in my heart!”

© 2019 The Canadian Press
Donald TrumpTrump New Yorktrump floridatrump moves new york to floridatrump permanent residencetrump permanent residence florida
