Entertainment

‘SNL’ cold open features Alec Baldwin as Trump, Fred Armisen as Erdogan

By Maryam Shah Global News
Posted October 27, 2019 12:39 am
Updated October 27, 2019 12:40 am
Trump, supporters slam impeachment probe on SNL
WATCH: Trump, supporters slam impeachment probe on SNL

Saturday Night Live’s latest cold open took aim once again at U.S. President Donald Trump by poking fun at conspiracy theorist Trump fans.

Alec Baldwin opened the episode as Trump addressing a rally in New Mexico and displaying a misshapen map of the U.S., flanked by a young woman.

READ MORE: Kate McKinnon appears as presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren in latest 'SNL' cold open

“Raquel is a former Miss Teen USA and our current secretary of energy,” Baldwin as Trump quips before bringing up some of his “loyal followers to explain what’s really happening in this country.”

Cecily Strong appears as a Trump fan, saluting Baldwin: “This man is under attack! It’s deep state lizard conspiracy and everyone’s in on it!”

SNL parodies ‘Joker’ in Sesame Street movie trailer
SNL parodies ‘Joker’ in Sesame Street movie trailer

Dressed in all black, SNL cast member Pete Davidson portrayed an escaped ISIS prisoner expressing gratitude to Trump.

The skit eluded to the recent reports of hundreds of Islamic State prisoners escaping as a result of the Turkish offensive in Syria.

“I was a prisoner in Syria until last week when you freed me,” a delighted Davidson declares. 

Kate McKinnon made an appearance as U.S. Senator Lindsay Graham, whom Baldwin referred to as a “scoop of ice cream melting into a suit.”

Comedian Darrell Hammond also reprised his role as former U.S. president Bill Clinton and Fred Armisen appeared as Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

SNL spoofs CNN Presidential Town Hall in cold open
SNL spoofs CNN Presidential Town Hall in cold open
Donald TrumpSaturday Night LiveSNLErdoganAlec BaldwinSNL cold openPete DavidsonCecily StrongDarrell HammondFred Armisensnl 2019snl october 26 2019trump fans
