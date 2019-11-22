Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Traffic

16-year OPP officer charged in 3-vehicle crash in Midland

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 22, 2019 6:00 pm
The crash occurred at the intersection of County Road 93 and Yonge Street in Midland.
The crash occurred at the intersection of County Road 93 and Yonge Street in Midland. Twitter/OPP Central

MIDLAND, Ont. – A provincial police officer has been charged after a three-vehicle crash in Midland, Ont., last month.

OPP say the officer was responding to an emergency call for service when their cruiser collided with two other vehicles at an intersection on the afternoon of Oct. 28.

A photo from the scene shows a marked police SUV upside down, evidently T-boned by a red sedan.

READ MORE: Police investigating 3-vehicle crash involving OPP cruiser in Midland

The officer and a driver from one of the other vehicles were both taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Police have now charged the officer with failing to stop for a red light.

They didn’t give any further details, other than that the officer has been a member of the force for 16 years.

Story continues below advertisement
Toronto police investigate shooting that sends one man to hospital
Toronto police investigate shooting that sends one man to hospital
© 2019 The Canadian Press
Southern Georgian Bay OPPMidland newsTown of MidlandMidland crashMidland 3-vehicle crashMidland OPP crashMidland OPP officer charged
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.