Police investigating 3-vehicle crash involving OPP cruiser in Midland

Southern Georgian Bay OPP are investigating a three-vehicle crash involving a police cruiser in Midland that occurred on Monday afternoon.
“We got a call at 12:59 p.m. this afternoon,” Southern Georgian Bay OPP Const. David Hobson said.
“The crash occurred at the intersection of County Road 93 and Yonge Street.”
The collision was between an OPP cruiser and two other vehicles at the intersection, Hobson added.
“The OPP officer and one civilian driver were transported [to] Georgian Bay General Hospital by Simcoe County Paramedic Services,” Hobson said.
According to Hobson, the injuries of both drivers are minor in nature.
The intersection of Yonge Street and Balm Beach Road at Highway 93 will remain closed for the next several hours.
Traffic is being diverted around the intersection.
