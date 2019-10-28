Police investigating 3-vehicle crash involving OPP cruiser in Midland

Send this page to someone via email

Southern Georgian Bay OPP are investigating a three-vehicle crash involving a police cruiser in Midland that occurred on Monday afternoon.

“We got a call at 12:59 p.m. this afternoon,” Southern Georgian Bay OPP Const. David Hobson said.

“The crash occurred at the intersection of County Road 93 and Yonge Street.”

#SGBOPP are investigating a three vehicle collision at the intersection of Yonge and Hwy 93 @MidlandON. Intersection will remain closed while investigation is ongoing. ^sg pic.twitter.com/IJVTYT29Zf — OPP Central (@OPP_CR) October 28, 2019

The collision was between an OPP cruiser and two other vehicles at the intersection, Hobson added.

“The OPP officer and one civilian driver were transported [to] Georgian Bay General Hospital by Simcoe County Paramedic Services,” Hobson said.

According to Hobson, the injuries of both drivers are minor in nature.

ROAD CLOSURE: Balm Beach Rd/Yonge St and #Hwy93 #Midland: Intersection remains closed. ^aw — OPPCommunicationsCR (@OPP_COMM_CR) October 28, 2019

The intersection of Yonge Street and Balm Beach Road at Highway 93 will remain closed for the next several hours.

Traffic is being diverted around the intersection.

