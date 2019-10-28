Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

National

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Traffic

Police investigating 3-vehicle crash involving OPP cruiser in Midland

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted October 28, 2019 4:22 pm
The crash occurred at the intersection of County Road 93 and Yonge Street in Midland.
The crash occurred at the intersection of County Road 93 and Yonge Street in Midland. Twitter/OPP Central

Southern Georgian Bay OPP are investigating a three-vehicle crash involving a police cruiser in Midland that occurred on Monday afternoon.

“We got a call at 12:59 p.m. this afternoon,” Southern Georgian Bay OPP Const. David Hobson said.

“The crash occurred at the intersection of County Road 93 and Yonge Street.”

Story continues below advertisement

The collision was between an OPP cruiser and two other vehicles at the intersection, Hobson added.

“The OPP officer and one civilian driver were transported [to] Georgian Bay General Hospital by Simcoe County Paramedic Services,” Hobson said.

READ MORE: Man charged with drunk driving after car crashes into Midland home

According to Hobson, the injuries of both drivers are minor in nature.

The intersection of Yonge Street and Balm Beach Road at Highway 93 will remain closed for the next several hours.

Traffic is being diverted around the intersection.

2 injured in head-on collision near Port Hope
2 injured in head-on collision near Port Hope
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Southern Georgian Bay OPPMidland newsMidland trafficMidland OntarioMidland crashMidland crash OPP cruiserMidland three-vehicle crashOPP cruiser crashes Midland
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.