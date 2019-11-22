Police officer allegedly bitten by man during arrest in Bridgewater, N.S.

Send this page to someone via email

The Bridgewater Police Service says an officer was injured on Wednesday during the arrest of a man wanted on a warrant.

According to police, officers had been attempting to locate the individual in order to execute the warrant, which was reportedly related to previous charges in Queens County, including assault causing bodily harm, assault with a weapon, forcible confinement and uttering threats.

Officers had also been attempting to locate the man in connection with several other alleged offences, according to police.

When officers located the suspect in Bridgewater, police say they attempted to place him under arrest. He allegedly resisted arrest, and police say he assaulted an officer by biting him.

The man was eventually taken into custody, and police say the BPS officer was taken to the local hospital for treatment.

In relation to his arrest on Nov. 20, police have charged Lucas Cory Greek, 23, of Conquerall Mills, with resisting arrest and assaulting a police officer.

Police said Greek was held overnight in RCMP custody and brought to court on Thursday. He was subsequently remanded into custody until Nov. 25, when he will return to Bridgewater provincial court.