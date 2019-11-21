N.B. man receives 2-year jail sentence in death of popular Halifax bottle collector

Send this page to someone via email

A New Brunswick man has been sentenced to two years in prison for his role in the crash that killed Wray Hart, a well-known Halifax bottle collector.

Dennis Patterson, 24, was sentenced at Halifax provincial court on Thursday, two months after pleading guilty to causing death by driving with a blood-alcohol level above the legal limit of 80 milligrams.

READ MORE: N.B. man charged in death of well-known Halifax bottle collector waives preliminary inquiry

Patterson will remain under probation and unable to drive for three years after his sentence is complete.

He must also complete 50 hours of community service, which must deal with the education of the dangers of drinking and driving.

Hart was killed in January 2018 after he was struck and pinned by a car driven by Patterson. He was pronounced dead at the scene, by Queen and Green streets.

Story continues below advertisement

1:57 Man facing additional charge after Halifax bottle collector struck by vehicle Man facing additional charge after Halifax bottle collector struck by vehicle

Patterson, who was enrolled in the Saint Mary’s University MBA program at the time of the crash, was charged with impaired driving, impaired driving causing death and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle.

He was released from custody after the crash on conditions, including residence at an apartment not far from the scene of the incident or at his family’s home in Quispamsis, N.B. He is also not allowed to operate a motor vehicle or consume alcohol or drugs and must follow a designated curfew.

READ MORE: Man charged with drunk driving in death of Halifax bottle collector facing additional charge

Hart, 62 at the time of his death, was a fixture in downtown Halifax, where he could often be seen sitting outside the old library on Spring Garden Road or pushing a shopping cart piled high with recyclables.

A GoFundMe page for Hart’s family has raised $8,500.

READ MORE: N.B. man changes plea to guilty in fatal crash involving well-known Halifax bottle collector

With files from Graeme Benjamin