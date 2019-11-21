Menu

Crime

Police officers, woman sent to hospital after chemical exposure near Dartmouth Sobeys

By Alexander Quon Global News
Posted November 21, 2019 8:22 pm
Halifax fire crews respond to a chemical exposure at the Portland Street Sobeys on Nov. 21, 2019.
Halifax fire crews respond to a chemical exposure at the Portland Street Sobeys on Nov. 21, 2019. Alexander Quon/Global News

A woman and three Halifax Regional Police officers have been sent to hospital after being exposed to a chemical substance on Thursday.

Police say officers responded to the 500 block of Portland Street in Dartmouth at 4:46 p.m., for a report of a woman suffering from a medical emergency.

When they arrived, officers located the woman inside a vehicle at the rear of the Sobeys on Portland Street.

In the process of assisting the woman, three officers were exposed to an undisclosed chemical substance.

All four were transported to hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

Police and Halifax fire crews will remain on scene until the chemical substance is cleaned up.

Halifax police say there is no threat to public safety and that the area affected by the substance is contained to the site.

However, they’ve asked the public to stay away from the area until the incident is over.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
