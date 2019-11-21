Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Traffic

Dillmans Bridge closed to traffic after crash

By Alexander Quon Global News
Posted November 21, 2019 3:27 pm
An RCMP cruiser is seen in this undated file photograph. .
An RCMP cruiser is seen in this undated file photograph. . Alexander Quon/Global News

Dillmans Bridge in Meaghers Grant is temporarily closed after it was damaged by a crash on Wednesday.

Nova Scotia RCMP say officers responded to a collision on the 0-100 block of Wyse Road at approximately 4:30 p.m.

READ MORE: Halifax police detonate rubbing alcohol after it’s deemed ‘too unstable to transport’

Police say a truck blew a tire and struck the bridge causing the damage.

No one was injured in the collision.

Dillmans Bridge has since been closed on both sides as the Department of Transportation and Infrastructure Renewal attended the scene and took over the bridge closure.

Halifax Police investigate fatal pedestrian-vehicle collision in north end
Halifax Police investigate fatal pedestrian-vehicle collision in north end

Traffic is being detoured along Old Guysborough Road.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CrashNova Scotia RCMPWyse RoadDepartment of Transportation and Infrastructure RenewalTIRMeaghers GrantDillmans Bridge
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.