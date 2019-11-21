Dillmans Bridge closed to traffic after crash

Send this page to someone via email

Dillmans Bridge in Meaghers Grant is temporarily closed after it was damaged by a crash on Wednesday.

Nova Scotia RCMP say officers responded to a collision on the 0-100 block of Wyse Road at approximately 4:30 p.m.

Police say a truck blew a tire and struck the bridge causing the damage.

No one was injured in the collision.

Dillmans Bridge has since been closed on both sides as the Department of Transportation and Infrastructure Renewal attended the scene and took over the bridge closure.

Traffic is being detoured along Old Guysborough Road.

