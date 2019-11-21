Menu

Canada

Halifax police detonate rubbing alcohol after it’s deemed ‘too unstable to transport’

By Aya Al-Hakim Global News
Posted November 21, 2019 10:10 am
Halifax police say officers destroyed a bottle containing isopropyl alcohol Thursday morning after it was deemed "too unstable to transport.".
Halifax Regional Police (HRP) say officers detonated a bottle containing isopropyl alcohol after responding to a call on Thursday morning.

Officers were called to the 1100 block of Tower Road in Halifax at 1:40 a.m. for a report of “volatile substance” that was discovered in a residence, according to an HRP release.

Const. Alicia Joseph said the substance found was isopropyl alcohol, also known as rubbing alcohol.

In a press release, police say the substance was evaluated and determined to be “too unstable to transport.” As a result, police say it was blown up outside the building.

“[The substance] was found in just a regular-sized bottle,” Joseph said, adding that the caller was the owner of the bottle.

I’m not quite sure if he noticed something was wrong with it. I don’t have that information.”

Story continues below advertisement

Joseph added: “It could have been a risk.”

According to the Canadian Centre for Occupation Health and Safety, isopropyl alcohol is considered a highly flammable and combustible liquid that can easily ignite.

Police said there are no criminal charges pending and no further risk to the public.

