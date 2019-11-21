ESO announces details for annual contest that sees teen have their composition performed at Symphony Under the Sky

Send this page to someone via email

The latest edition of an annual contest that sees budding young composers reach for the sky was launched by the Edmonton Symphony Orchestra on Thursday.

The ESO issued a news release inviting high school students who are “passionate about composing” to apply for a chance to receive compositional mentorship through the Tommy Banks Centre Young Composers Project program.

Next year, an original score by one local student involved in the program will be selected to be performed by the ESO in front of hundreds of concertgoers during the 2020 edition of the Symphony Under the Sky concert series.

“To give a young student the skills needed to create an orchestral composition and then have it premiered by a full orchestra is truly a treat,” said ESO member John McPherson.

The ESO said the composer selected to have their work performed will be able to take part in a mentorship with an ESO composer.

“Over a period of six months, the winner will create and orchestrate a piece for the ultimate showcase of the new work as well as receive a $1,250 bursary towards post-secondary studies,” the ESO said. “Applicants must be enrolled in high school in the greater Edmonton area at the time of the application deadline and all submitted works must be written for live performance.”

Students can submit applications online until Jan. 1, 2020. Applicants need to include three scores of original music they composed, why they want to take part in the initiative and provide a letter of reference.

“I really love composing and I thought it would be a great opportunity to learn how to become a better composer and also get my music out there,” 2019 winner Caelan Jansen said about why she chose to apply.

