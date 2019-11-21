Man dead after shots fired in northern Saskatchewan: RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

La Ronge RCMP say a man is dead after an incident of shots fired in northern Saskatchewan on Thursday.

Officers were called to the Mikisiw residential area in Air Ronge earlier on Nov. 21, according to a press release.

Two injured men were found and taken to hospital where one was pronounced dead. His name and age were not released by police.

An autopsy is expected to be conducted by the provincial coroner’s service in Saskatoon on Nov. 22.

The second man was treated for what RCMP are calling serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police believe this was not a random incident.

The residential area along Mikisiw Drive on the Lac La Ronge Indian Band continues to be blocked off.

La Ronge RCMP along with forensic identification services, major crimes unit members and police dog services are investigating.

Air Ronge is approximately 360 kilometres north of Saskatoon.