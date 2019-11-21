OPP identify 3 people found dead in home near Mallorytown

Send this page to someone via email

OPP have identified three people who were found dead under mysterious circumstances in a home near Mallorytown in October.

OPP were called to a home in Front of Yonge Township on Oct. 11 after they received a call from a family member concerned for their well-being.

READ MORE: OPP investigating 3 deaths at Mallorytown home

Provincial police say they found 63-year-old David Zemel, 92-year-old Grace Zemel and 91-year-old Abraham Zemel dead at the home on County Road 5. Police say they also found a deceased dog in the home.

OPP say Grace and Abraham were husband and wife, and David was their son.

Investigators are not considering their deaths suspicious, but say the coroner’s office says the deaths came about “as a result of a cascading set of tragic circumstances.” OPP would not release the exact cause of death at this time.

Story continues below advertisement

1:04 Missing Brockville man leads to mysterious death Missing Brockville man leads to mysterious death

Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact the Leeds County OPP at 1-888-310-1122.