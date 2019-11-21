Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

OPP identify 3 people found dead in home near Mallorytown

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted November 21, 2019 3:16 pm
OPP have now identified the three people who died in a mysterious incident near Mallorytown.
OPP have now identified the three people who died in a mysterious incident near Mallorytown. global Kingston

OPP have identified three people who were found dead under mysterious circumstances in a home near Mallorytown in October.

OPP were called to a home in Front of Yonge Township on Oct. 11 after they received a call from a family member concerned for their well-being.

READ MORE: OPP investigating 3 deaths at Mallorytown home

Provincial police say they found 63-year-old David Zemel, 92-year-old Grace Zemel and 91-year-old Abraham Zemel dead at the home on County Road 5. Police say they also found a deceased dog in the home.

OPP say Grace and Abraham were husband and wife, and David was their son.

Investigators are not considering their deaths suspicious, but say the coroner’s office says the deaths came about “as a result of a cascading set of tragic circumstances.” OPP would not release the exact cause of death at this time.

Story continues below advertisement
Missing Brockville man leads to mysterious death
Missing Brockville man leads to mysterious death

Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact the Leeds County OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
OPP Investigationmysterious deathFront of Yonge Township3 dead mallorytowndeath mallorytowndeath mallorytown county road 5OPP deaths mallorytown
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.