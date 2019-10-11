Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

National

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

OPP investigating 3 deaths at Mallorytown home

By Mark Ladan Global News
Posted October 11, 2019 5:24 pm
OPP in Leeds County discovered the bodies of three people in a rural area east of Kingston early Friday. The three are believed to related.
OPP in Leeds County discovered the bodies of three people in a rural area east of Kingston early Friday. The three are believed to related. Don Mitchell / Global News

Ontario Provincial Police are investigating the deaths of three people at a home near Mallorytown, east of Kingston.

Friday morning, members of the Leeds County OPP detachment found three people dead at a home on County Road 5 in Front of Yonge Township after a call for service.

READ MORE: Victim of Kingston stabbing remembered as ‘gentle soul’

Police say the three, who vary in age, are believed to be related, but have not said how. 

The investigation remains ongoing with officers of the OPP Leeds County detachment, the Leeds County crime unit and the OPP forensic identification services unit, under the direction of Det. Insp. Daniel Nadeau of the OPP criminal investigation branch.

“This is believed to be an isolated incident with no threat to public safety,” police said in a news release.

Story continues below advertisement

Autopsies are planned to confirm the cause of the deaths. 

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
TAGS
OPPKingstonDeathsMallorytownLeeds County OPPLeeds CountyFront of Yonge Township
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

Sponsored Stories

national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.