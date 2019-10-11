OPP investigating 3 deaths at Mallorytown home

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario Provincial Police are investigating the deaths of three people at a home near Mallorytown, east of Kingston.

Friday morning, members of the Leeds County OPP detachment found three people dead at a home on County Road 5 in Front of Yonge Township after a call for service.

Police say the three, who vary in age, are believed to be related, but have not said how.

The investigation remains ongoing with officers of the OPP Leeds County detachment, the Leeds County crime unit and the OPP forensic identification services unit, under the direction of Det. Insp. Daniel Nadeau of the OPP criminal investigation branch.

#LeedsOPP and #OPPCIB are investigating the discovery of 3 deceased people at a home near #Mallorytown. Believed to be isolated incident and no threat to public safety. If you have any info call Leeds OPP at 1-888-310-1122. ^bd pic.twitter.com/FHGQ7Ogk6H — OPP East (@OPP_ER) October 11, 2019

“This is believed to be an isolated incident with no threat to public safety,” police said in a news release.

Autopsies are planned to confirm the cause of the deaths.