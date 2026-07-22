Man appeals conviction for allegedly impersonating N.S. government employee

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on X

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A man convicted of hacking into a Nova Scotia government employee’s social media account and posting an antisemitic message that led to her firing has launched an appeal.

Samual Shaji received a conditional discharge last month after he was convicted of fraudulently impersonating Nargis DeMolitor.

Shaji had been hired to manage the provincial government employee’s social media accounts between January and March 2023, but court documents say the passwords for those accounts were changed after his contract ended.

Get daily National news Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories. Sign up for daily National newsletter Get Started By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The social media post, which referred to Israel’s role in the Israel-Hamas war, was made in October 2023, several months after court papers say Shaji completed his contract.

DeMolitor, a former Progressive Conservative candidate, was working for then immigration minister Jill Balser and was fired by a senior official in Premier Tim Houston’s office soon after the message appeared.

Story continues below advertisement

Shaji’s two-page notice of appeal claims that the trial judge made an error in his assessment of “third-party suspect evidence.”