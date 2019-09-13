Victim of Kingston stabbing remembered as ‘gentle soul’

Friends of a man who was tragically killed during a violent stabbing in downtown Kingston on Thursday are remembering him as a good person and a talented artist.

On Thursday, two people were stabbed at the corner of Bagot and Queen streets. One victim succumbed to his injuries. The other victim survived, say Kingston police, but they have not released information about his condition. The 22-year-old suspect died after being shot by police and allegedly stabbing himself in the throat.

Tim Johnston told Global News the victim who died was 40-year old Christopher Barry.

Johnston, a close friend and roommate/landlord of Barry’s, says he and another roommate are “bewildered” by Barry’s passing.

According to Johnston, Barry moved into the home two years ago, and everyone had since become close.

“He was just a good guy,” Johnston said.

Neither Kingston police nor the Special Investigation Unit have confirmed the identity of the victims or the suspect involved in Thursday’s attack.

SIU did confirm that two people died during the stabbing, a 40-year-old man and the 22-year-old suspect, but they did not comment when asked whether Barry was one of the deceased. On Friday, Kingston police confirmed the second victim who survived the attack is an 85-year-old man.

Several of Barry’s former cast-mates and friends have spoken with Global News, while others have taken to social media to remember him as a passionate member of the Kingston theatre community.

One of Barry’s former cast mates, who asked not to be named, said Barry was a “talented actor and gentle soul.”

An old friend of Barry’s, who also asked not to be named, told Global News, “he will always be remembered as having a smile on his face and that he truly made a lasting impression on everyone he met.”

Barry was a long-time volunteer for Canadian Mental Health Association’s Kingston branch.

It’s currently unclear if Barry and the suspect knew each other. Kingston police have yet to release any details about the incident.

The SIU did say they are currently trying to contact the next of kin of the deceased suspect, but made no comment about trying to contact the Barry’s next of kin.