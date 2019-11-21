Bill 22 passes 3rd reading at Alberta legislature; ethics commissioner cannot ‘delay proceedings’

Send this page to someone via email

The ethics commissioner has responded to a request from Opposition Leader Rachel Notley, asking for UCP MLAs to be banned from voting on the contentious Bill 22.

Since the bill would terminate the contract of the province’s election watchdog — who is currently investigating the UCP for violations of election fundraising rules in the 2017 leadership vote won by Jason Kenney — Notley argued there was a conflict of interest.

Notley said Wednesday every UCP caucus member would benefit from having Election Commissioner Lorne Gibson’s contract terminated.

The government introduced the bill on Monday and invoked time limits on all three stages of debate. The bill passed third reading late Thursday morning.

Prior to the final vote, Opposition NDP critic Sarah Hoffman said it was shameful that Kenney wasn’t in the legislature to defend a bill that fires the man investigating his party.

Kenney is on a trade mission in Texas.

Notley felt four groups of politicians were in conflict of interest when it comes to Bill 22: Peter Singh, Jason Kenney, UCP MLAs who have been interviewed by the RCMP as part of the UCP leadership vote investigation, and all UCP MLAs.

In her response, ethics commissioner Marguerite Trussler said her office had also received 10 other requests from members of the public raising concerns with Bill 22, or asking the office to either investigate or stop proceedings pertaining to the bill.

“No specific allegations have been made that any MLA voted on Bill 22 and thereby contravened the above sections of the Conflicts of Interest Act.

“As a result, I do not have sufficient particulars to investigate at this time,” Trussler wrote. Tweet This

Trussler added: “under the circumstances, I feel that an advisory opinion would be useful” but said she didn’t have the power to delay Bill 22 proceedings.

“Those individuals who are in the process of being investigated by the Elections Commissioner or the RCMP would be in breach of Section 2 (1) of the Conflicts of Interest Act if they were to discuss the portions of Bill 22 pertaining to the Office of the Elections Commissioner of vote on the bill,” she said.

“For those individuals who have close associates (as opposed to direct associates), eg. people they work closely with, or who work for them, in the process of being investigated, it is likely that they would be improperly furthering another person’s private interests under Section 3 of the Conflicts of Interest Act if they were to discuss any aspects of Bill 22 or vote on the bill.”

“I do not have the power to request the government to delay proceedings with Bill 22,” the ethics commissioner wrote. Tweet This

“It is not within my limited jurisdiction to do so. It would be improper for me to intervene with the political process.”

In her response, the ethics commissioner Cc-ed legislature speaker Nathan Cooper, Kenney, Leela Aheer, Prasad Panda, Josephine Pon, Doug Schweitxzer, Singh, Joseph Schow and Jordan Walker.

The bill makes the election commissioner’s job a staff position under the chief electoral officer rather than an independent office of the legislature, and specifies that Gibson’s contract be terminated.

The UCP say it’s a cost-saving move and there is nothing to stop a new election commissioner from continuing the investigation, but the NDP says Gibson’s firing will have a chill effect and the probe will die.

Gibson has been looking into fundraising violations tied to the 2017 UCP leadership race and has levied more than $200,000 in fines to date.

Kenney won the race and earlier this year the United Conservatives won the provincial election.

— With files from Dean Bennett, The Canadian Press

Nov. 21- Alberta Ethics Commissioner by Emily Mertz on Scribd